ACCESS hosts 'Back To School Health Fair' with free physicals, immunizations in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. - ACCESS' Child and Adolescent Health Center and School Based Initiative Program will host a "Back to School Health Fair" in August.

The event will include free physicals and immunizations on a first come, first serve basis to all youth, ages 5-18. (Bring all school physicals forms and immunization records with you)

Free food, vendors, giveaways and arts & crafts will also be provided on both days.

The event is August 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and August 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 6450 Maple St, Dearborn, MI 48126

ACCESS (Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services) has been serving the community for more than 47 years. Founded by a group of dedicated volunteers in 1971 out of a storefront in Dearborn’s impoverished south end, ACCESS was created to assist the Arab immigrant population adapt to life in the United States.

Today, ACCESS is the largest Arab American community nonprofit in the United States. With 11 locations and more than 120 programs serving metro Detroit, ACCESS offers a wide range of social, economic, health and educational services to a diverse population.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.