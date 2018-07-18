After son's leukemia diagnosis, Michigan father bikes 300 miles to grant wishes

Steve Perna is gearing up for a 300-mile bike ride.

"It's a lot of fun,” said Perna. “It's a beautiful way to see Michigan. We start in Traverse City.”

For three days, he and other riders will be biking to grant wishes for sick kids in our state. It's all part of the Make A Wish Michigan "Wish-A-Mile." For him it's a personal mission.

"Our son was diagnosed with leukemia back in 2007 and was granted a wish,” he explained. “Ever since then I've been trying to give back after seeing the impact it had on him."

This year will be Perna's 11th year riding.

"He's such an inspiration,” said Sherrie Collins, with Make A Wish Michigan. “I know he was inspired to be a part of WAM because of his son, Vinnie, being granted a wish and he just continues to come back year after year."

"Seeing Vinnie, seeing how much fun he had, that's why I knew I had to give back. I saw the impact that it had on him," said Perna.

And that's what keeps Perna riding and raising funds every year. His son is now leukemia free, but the organization's mission is still the same.

"Every year I'm always a little hesitant at the end of the year, maybe this is my last year but I also have a big goal of money raising and so I want to keep going."

In recent rides he's raised as much as $12,000. His new goal is $100,000. He plans to keep peddling for sick Michigan children until he gets there.

"When you give them a wish they can put all of that aside for a short time and just be a kid," said Perna.

This year's Wish-A-Mile is July 26-29 and they have nearly 1,000 riders signed up so far. If you would like to get involved or donate any money there's still time.

Just go to: www.wishamile.org.

