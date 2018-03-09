Annual Nain Rouge parade returns to Midtown Detroit on March 25

DETROIT - The annual Marche du Nain Rouge, a Detroit parade celebrating city pride, returns March 25 to the city's Midtown neighborhood.

Thousands of people will gather to march the legendary Nain Rouge, said to embody negativity in the city, out of Detroit. It's the ninth annual parade, which takes place rain or shine.

Participants are encouraged to dress in costume and assemble at Second and Canfield in Detroit. Fun and entertainment start at noon, and the parade starts at 1 p.m., proceeding down Second to the Masonic Temple.

At the Masonic Temple, marchers will meet the Nain. He has tried using a giant cockroach truck, a fire-breathing dragon, a run for mayor, an evil corporation, and a giant robot to spoil their fun.

Joining the Nain in the parade is a growing fleet of Art Cars, including a Bubblemobile out of Southwest Detroit, and Scrubby Bubble, which has represented Detroit at the Annual Burning Man Festival in Nevada. Plus, Caribbean Mardi Gras Productions will return with feathery floats and giant sparkly costumes ready to accompany their Pans of Joy steel drum band.

The Gabriel Brass Band will return to lead the Marche with their authentic New Orleans second line sound.

Afterparties are planned around Midtown and will include DJs, dancing food, drink, official merchandise, a kids zone, and more inside the Masonic Temple.

Businesses all over the city are taking part in Fete du Nain with a full week of merriment and good city vibes. Check www.marchedunainrouge.com and our Facebook page for a list of participating businesses.

Here are scenes from the 2017 Marche du Nain Rouge:

