Art Van's 10th annual Art Van Charity Challenge to award $305,000 to Midwest nonprofits

Celebrating a Decade of Giving Back! Art Van Furniture opened the application process today for Midwest charities to compete in its 10th annual Art Van Charity Challenge.

For the fourth consecutive year, Cindy Crawford is the campaign’s official ambassador. Nonprofit organizations will vie for $305,000 in grants, ranging from $10,000 to $100,000.

Art Van Charity Challenge applications will be accepted from February 26 through March 31, 2018. The competition is open to any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focusing on women, children or human services located near an Art Van Furniture store in Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, St. Louis and Iowa. The fundraising portion of the Art Van Charity Challenge will run May 1 through May 20, 2018.

"Let the Art Van Charity Challenge games begin,” said Kim Yost, president and CEO of Art Van Furniture. “As this spirited competition marks its tenth year, Art Van Furniture is steadfast in our commitment to reward charities dedicated to improving their communities.”

“I’ve been so inspired by the extraordinary individuals I have met over the past four years in my role as Art Van Charity Challenge Ambassador,” said Crawford. “The impact these nonprofits have in people’s lives is immeasurable. I am honored to be part of such a worthwhile campaign.”

Powered by CrowdRise, the Art Van Charity Challenge raised $1.4 million in 2017 and granted $180,000 to winning charities. Since the competition began in 2009, more than $8 million has been donated and over $24 million has been raised for 350 charities. For additional information, visit www.artvancharitychallenge.com.

About Art Van Furniture, LLC.

Art Van Furniture, LLC is the Midwest's No. 1 furniture and mattress retailer with 184 stores in nine states operating under the following brands; Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep, Art Van Flooring, Scott Shuptrine Interiors, Levin Furniture, Levin Mattress, Wolf Furniture and Gardiner Wolf Furniture. Founded in 1959, the company is headquartered in Warren, Mich. Art Van Furniture owned by Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. of Boston. Visit artvan.com for more information.

