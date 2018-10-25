Author 'boos' children for Halloween at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak

Author Kendra Montante and her Boo Crew "boo" the children at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak. (WDIV)

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Author Kendra Montante and her Boo Crew "booed" the children at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak on Wednesday.

What is booing? It's a friendly Halloween tradition.

To boo a neighbor, pack a bag of treats, sneak down the street after dark, place the bag on their porch, ring the doorbell, run and hide.

The neighbor then has two days to boo another family. Anyone who gets booed should place a ghost in their front window to let others know that they have already been booed. This way, the fun can be shared with families who haven't yet experienced the tradition.

At Beaumont, Montante and her Boo Crew paid it forward by spreading cheer around the hospital, visiting each room and booing the children with Boo Kits and boo bags full of goodies.

Each child received a Boo Kit, which includes Montante’s children’s book, "Booing: A Halloween Tradition," a stuffed ghost with suction cup to hang in the window and a bag full of Halloween related toys and gifts.

Many of the boo bags were created and donated by local Girl Scout and Cub Scout troops from around Metro Detroit.

Metro Detroit companies, organizations, Girl Scout troops, Cub Scouts troops and generous families helped Montante reach her goal by sponsoring children in an effort to pay it forward and bring Halloween to children who don't have the opportunity to celebrate.

Some of the largest supporters included:

Michigan Jaguars FC

Paradise Nails

Sacred Heart Catholic School in Dearborn

Pardee Elementary School

Commerce Elementary School

Mortgage One

AR Workshop in Milford

ABC Printing

Toyology Toys

The nurses at Beaumont Hospital

"I am overwhelmed by the kindness and support of our community," Montante said. "It is heartwarming to see so many people eager to pay it forward. All of the children at Beaumont were surprised and excited to get booed. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for helping me shower these children with a little kindness."

To learn more about Montante, her Boo Kit and her book, click here. She can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.