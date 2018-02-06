Battling the winter blues: Volunteer opportunities in Metro Detroit

Volunteering and helping those in need can help you battle the winter blues by lifting your spirits and getting you active.
- Watch Dr. Frank McGeorge's story about battling the winter blues here.
Here's a wide variety of volunteering options to do in the Detroit area -- follow each link for details:
- Gleaners
- Focus:HOPE
- Arts and Scraps
- The Hub of Detroit
- Home Furever
- The Greening of Detroit
- Humble Design
- DMC – children’s Hospital
- American Red Cross
- Elder Helpers
- Detroit Zoo
- Siena Literacy Center
- Nature Abounds
- Michigan Humane Society
- DIA
- Friends of the Rouge
- Downtown Boxing Gym
- Rhonda Walker Foundation
- Detroit Dog Rescue
- GoodWill
- Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries
- Habitat for Humanity
- Give Merit
