Beacon Park presenting 'February Flicks' in heated Winter Lodge tent

DETROIT - Beacon Park will host a new series of free feature films hosted on Saturdays through the month of February.

The "February Flicks" series will be held in Beacon Park's 10,000-square foot heated tent, which will be transformed into a community movie theater complete with comfy couches, popcorn, chicken wings, burgers, beer, wine, mixed drinks and pop.

Each show offers a movie-themed activity.

"The DTE Beacon Park Foundation is proud to sponsor Beacon Park and offer a new twist on winter activities with the February Flicks series," said Nancy Moody, DTE Beacon Park Foundation president.

Sat., Feb. 10:

4:00 p.m. Beauty and the Beast (G) Sing along to this Disney favorite with costumed movie characters.

6:30 p.m. Casablanca (PG) Strike a pose as Bogart and Bergman in the FREE photo booth with keepsake black and white photos.

8:30 p.m. The Big Sick (R) Get ready to laugh with a love-themed comedic performance before the movie plus Valentine’s Day chocolate treats.

Sat., Feb. 17:

4:00 p.m. The Lego Batman Movie (PG) Kids can practice their Lego building skills at one of several tables set up by a local Lego-Land contractor. *Legos will be available from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m. Sleepless In Seattle (PG) Put your Sleepless in Seattle knowledge to the test with a trivia game for a chance to win a variety of prizes. *Trivia will run from 6 to 6:30 p.m.

8:30 p.m. Loving Vincent (PG) Hear from Detroit artist, Natalie Gregorarz about her role in helping create this ambitious film project. After the screening, enjoy a hands-on painting experience.

Sat., Feb. 24:

4:00 p.m. Despicable Me 3 (PG) Get yourself and your kids ready to play rounds of freeze dance! The last child still dancing wins a Despicable Me-themed prize. *Freeze dance will run from 3:30 to 4 p.m.

6:00 p.m. Wonder Woman (PG-13) Come early to make-and-take a beautiful tiara just like the one Wonder Woman wears in the movie. *Make-and-takes will be available from 5:30 to 6 p.m.

9:00 p.m. Dunkirk (PG-13) Enjoy a performance by local JROTC members. Active duty and veterans receive a free drink ticket.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.