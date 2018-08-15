Berkley High School moves to later start time

BERKLEY, Mich. - High school students in one Oakland County neighborhood will be getting some extra shut eye in the 2018 - 2019 school year.

Berkley High School has moved the starting bell to 8:20 a.m., 40 minutes later than previous years.

This comes as communities and school districts across the country debate how early school should start.

The school district issued the following statement with the change:

Berkley High School has the greatest change in bell times. High School administrators and staff studied the impact of a later start on teenagers for well over a year before recommending the start time adjustment. Last year, Randy Gawel, BHS Principal at the time, held a town hall meeting with parents about the reasons behind the exploration of a later start time. The evidence presented included: Increase in student achievement

Fewer unplanned/unexcused absences/tardies

Fewer teen automobile accidents

Increased sleep opportunities

Lower rate of depression and suicide among teens

A later start time is endorsed by the Center for Disease Control, American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American School Health Association, among others

Recent studies have found a link between later school start times and better sleep, as wellas improved attendance and better grades.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has even released a statement urging school districts to consider later start times.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.