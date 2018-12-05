Black Men Run group on mission to promote fun, friendship and good health

DETROIT - The name of the group is Black Men Run and their mission is to run for fun, friendship and good health.

There are chapters of Black Men Run, all over the country, including one in Detroit.

The group was founded in reaction to what they believe is an alarming trend with regard to health for African-American men.

According to research from the American Heart Association, 44 percent of black men in America have cardiovascular disease.

Black men have a risk of stroke almost twice that of white men. Heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death for African-American men, so these men are preaching a life of wellness.

