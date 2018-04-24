Bookstock: A bargain hunter's paradise in metro Detroit!

Bookstock is in full swing with more than 300,000 donated used books, DVDs, CDs, books on tape, magazines and vinyl for sale at bargain basement prices.

Metro Detroit's biggest used book and media sale ends Sunday, April 29 at Livonia’s Laurel Park Place.

All proceeds benefit literacy and education projects in metropolitan Detroit. Detroit Free Press columnist Rochelle Riley and The Detroit News columnist Neal Rubin are honorary co-chairs of Bookstock and the Mike Morse Law Firm is Bookstock’s 2018 Presenting Sponsor.

Teacher Appreciation Day – Tuesday, April 24: Bookstock is celebrating teachers by giving 50% off to all teachers with a valid ID from 3 to 9 p.m. At 5 p.m., the Bookstock B.E.S.T.* Awards, (Bookstock Extraordinary Student/School/Teacher) will be presented to fourth grade students from Detroit Public Schools Community District who write the top essays entitled, “My Favorite Book Character…and Why.” A WDIV TV personality will present the awards live, and cash prizes will be given to five students, their teachers and their schools.

Cookstock – Wednesday, April 25: Cookstock will feature the area’s largest collection of gently used cookbooks, and the winners of the Cookstock Cupcake Recipe Contest will be announced by "Live in the D" host Tati Amare (WDIV-Local 4) and local news anchors Carolyn Clifford (WXYZ-Channel 7) and Sherry Margolis (Fox 2) at 5 .pm. at Bookstock.



The winning cupcake will be featured at Good Cakes and Bakes, Detroit’s hottest new bakery, and appear on WDIV-Local 4’s "Live in the D." PLUS the $25 SNAG BAG , All the books you can snag in our bag for $25 (quantities limited - some exclusions apply)



Spend $25 or more either night and be entered in a special drawing for:

*A puck signed by Red Wings center Dylan Larkin

*4 tickets to a 2018 Tigers game

*A round of golf and lunch for 4 at Plum Hollow Golf Course in Southfield

Children’s Day – Saturday, April 28: Special children’s activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring Toyology, Arts and Scraps and Goldfish Swim School.



– Saturday, April 28: Special children’s activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring Toyology, Arts and Scraps and Goldfish Swim School. Half Price Finale, Sunday, April 29: All books and media will be sold for half price!

Marking 16 years of supporting the need to read, Bookstock has generated more than $1.8 million for literacy and education projects throughout Oakland County and Detroit. More than 800 volunteers work together throughout the year to organize and staff the weeklong Bookstock sale.

Bookstock is brought to the community by the Jewish Community Relations Council/AJC, and a consortium of non-profit organizations that support education and literacy projects throughout metro Detroit. For more information about Bookstook, call the Bookstock hotline, (248) 645-7840, ext. 365, or visit bookstockmi.org. Laurel Park Place is located on 6 Mile Road east of I-275 in Livonia.