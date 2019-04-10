Bookstock gives B.E.S.T. award to Hutchinson Elementary student

Every year Bookstock holds the B.E.S.T. awards, where they honor excellence in writing from metro Detroit 4th-graders. The winner receives prize money, which is also awarded to their school and their teacher as part of Bookstock's initiative to promote literacy and education in Detroit.

This year, students from the area were asked to submit a one page hand-written essay about who their favorite book character was and why. The event's sponsor was the Mike Morse law firm, and Morse himself announced the winner: Anissa Skinner, from Hutchinson Elementary School.

Her essay was about the protagonist of "The Papaer Bag Princess," who she admires for being brave, kind and smart.

"It's just a great event all around!" said Alycia Meriweather from the Detroit public schools. She was there to support all of the entrants and said, "Anytime that you can get children excited about reading and writing it's a good day."

Bookstock has over 300,000 donated books, records, CDs, and audiobooks for sale, with the proceeds going to Detroit literacy and education programs. They are holding the event through Sunday at Laurel Park Place in Livonia.

