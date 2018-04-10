Bookstock Pre-Sale Ticket Giveaway

Bookstock may be free, but since the prices will be so low people will be lining up to get at the goods before they run out. Well here’s YOUR chance to win PRE-SALE tickets to metro Detroit’s biggest used book and media sale!



The Bookstock Pre-Sale is Sunday, April 22, from 8:15AM - 11:00AM.

Get first crack at Bookstock bargains -- vinyl, books, DVDs and more.

Winners will receive a pair of tickets to the opening of Bookstock! The tickets are valued at $40 per pair, and would allow you early access to the book sale so that you can beat the crowds and snatch up your favorite books!

Bookstock will be held from April 22 – 29 at Laurel Park Place in Livonia. The proceeds from this massive event with 200,000+ books will go toward education in metro Detroit and beyond.

You can enter below!