Bookstock's Cookstock has a new winner

Bookstock's Cookstock has a new grand prize winner! This is the second year for this event; a cooking contest that's all a part of Bookstock. Amateur chefs competed against each other for the title of best cupcake recipe.

The winner is Felicia Hayes of Royal Oak! As the winner, Felicia will now have her cupcake sold at Good Cakes and Bakes on Livernois in Detroit.

Felicia joined us Live in the D in studio with her winning "Pineapple Express" cupcakes. She turned the well known dessert pineapple upside down cake into a cupcake!

Bookstock is Michigan's largest used book and media sale event at Laurel Park Place in Livonia. The presenting sponsor is the Mike Morse Law Firm and the Live in the D crew was joined by Mike's mother, Susan Morse to talk about everything Bookstock. Susan used to be a librarian and has always been a big supporter of literacy so this event is very important to her. Bookstock is an event where you can buy books for hugely discounted prices. The money raised from Bookstock helps charities that aid young people and adults in learning to read.

Bookstock is happening at Laurel Park Place from now through April 29th. For more information visit BookStockMI.org