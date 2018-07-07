Bottomless Toy Chest holding fundraiser at Zeke's BBQ for children with cancer

The Bottomless Toy Chest is hosting a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. at Zeke's BBQ -- 240 W. 9 Mile Road in Ferndale -- on July 11.

FERNDALE, Mich. - A Michigan nonprofit is hosting a fundraiser next week to benefit children who are undergoing treatments for cancer.

The Bottomless Toy Chest's fundraiser is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on July 11 at Zeke's Rock n Roll BBQ -- 240 West 9 Mile Rd.

A portion of the proceeds go toward a special movie event for children undergoing cancer treatments at the Royal Oak Emagine Theater; all you have to do is show up, eat some BBQ and mention the organization upon arrival.

For the movie event, children will have a VIP viewing of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, a pizza party, crafts, face painting, a photo booth and more. The event is scheduled to take place July 26.

The organization is hoping to treat 60 children to this movie event.

The Bottomless Toy Chest helps deliver toys, crafts and hands-on activities to children undergoing cancer treatment in hospitals in Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Ohio. The organization plans to deliver more than 30,000 toys and activities to 11 hospitals throughout those four states.

For more information, email Alison Kibler, the organization's events coordinator, at alison@bottomlesstoychest.org or call 248-646-8931.

