#BroadcastGood: Showcasing positive community impact from broadcasters

By Ken Haddad

DETROIT - Local 4 is joining with local broadcasters around the country to showcase the positive community impact and charitable efforts broadcasters contribute every year.

In Detroit, Local 4 has worked with and continues to help raise funds and awareness for countless non-profits, causes and events through the years.

From our yearly commitment to March Reading Month, which includes classroom visits and reading awareness, to pet adoption, and weather safety awareness.

We have been sharing some of our community initiatives on social media this week using the hashtag #BroadcastGood. 

