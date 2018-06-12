BroadcastGood: Showcasing positive community impact from broadcasters

DETROIT - Local 4 is joining with local broadcasters around the country to showcase the positive community impact and charitable efforts broadcasters contribute every year.

In Detroit, Local 4 has worked with and continues to help raise funds and awareness for countless non-profits, causes and events through the years.

From our yearly commitment to March Reading Month, which includes classroom visits and reading awareness, to pet adoption, and weather safety awareness.

Proud to work for a station that celebrates reading every year. #BroadcastGood https://t.co/0IDASOhESP — Brandon Roux (@Local4Brandon) June 12, 2018

We have been sharing some of our community initiatives on social media this week using the hashtag #BroadcastGood.

Every year, Local 4 hosts Weatherfest: Educating schoolkids on weather safety during a daylong event in Southfield. @PGLocal4 received award for his efforts. #BroadcastGood pic.twitter.com/zqPj1nqInx — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) June 12, 2018

For 16 years, Local 4 has helped to host and raise money for @BookstockMI. Over $2 million for literacy and education projects. #BroadcastGood pic.twitter.com/IkckIc6mO9 — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) June 12, 2018

In 2016, along with other broadcasters, Local 4 helped to raise more than $1 million to help children affected by the Flint Water Crisis. #BroadcastGood https://t.co/z6AYATU6zY — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) June 12, 2018

Earlier this month, Local 4's @rhondawalker was awarded the 2018 Angelo B. Henderson Community Service Award. @NABJ #BroadcastGood https://t.co/JXG7hdmc8r — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) June 12, 2018

THANK YOU Pastor Kenneth Flowers & Greater New Mount Moriah Baptist Church for inviting me to perform live & serve as your keynote speaker for this year's scholarship dinner. I'm honored to donate $1,000 as a scholarship in my name to a graduating senior. Thanks for all you do! pic.twitter.com/1bZvVUV2G5 — Evrod Cassimy (@EvrodCassimy) June 12, 2018

