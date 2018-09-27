"Brown Girls Read" promotes literacy among multi-cultural girls

DETROIT - Brown Girls Read will have open enrollment for young girls through Friday, September 28, 2018.

Brown Girls Read is a non-profit organization designed to encourage, promote and organize literacy efforts for multi-cultural girls between the ages of 7 and 15 years old, according to the organization's website.

The organization says they promote Common Core learning principles while instilling confidence in girls through reading and their culture.

To register with the organization, or to join a book club, head to the organizations website at BrownGirlsRead.Org.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.