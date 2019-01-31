Businesses, community leaders team up to provide unique summer experience for Detroit teens

DETROIT - It might be below zero outside, but Metro Detroit businesses and community leaders are teaming up to provide a unique summer experience for Detroit teenagers.

The Grow Detroit's Young Talent program gives teenagers jobs and laerning opportunities for six weeks in the summer.

This is the fifth year of the program.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan spoke Thursday about his hopes that the program will help teenagers want to stay and grow up in the city.

"I've talked to too many Detroiters who said, 'Coming up through Detroit, my goal was to get out,'" Duggan said. "We need to have a situation where they are saying, 'My goal is to stay here,' and I think GDYT is a big part of saying to our young people, 'The community values you.'"

The 2019 application will be open until March 15.

Click here to apply for the program.

