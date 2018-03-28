Career Expo taking place in Troy

TROY - Attention job seekers, grab your resumes the Marriott Hotel is hosting a career expo!

The "Career Expo" will take place on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Marriott Hotel Troy. The Marriott Hotel is located at 200 West Big Beaver Rd, Troy, Michigan.

The upcoming career expo is an opportunity for job seeker to meet and interview with recruiters representing over 50 companies for immediate job openings.

For a list of companies hiring or more information on the career expo, click here.

