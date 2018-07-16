'Cars 3' featured at 7th annual Park*It @ the Burgh family outdoor movie event

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - The Southfield Parks and Recreation Department is putting on its seventh annual Park*It @ the Burgh family outdoor movie event at 6 p.m. Monday at the Burgh Historical Park -- northeast corner of Civic Center and Berg Road.

It will have a variety of family-friendly events, such as live music, inflatable playscapes, face painting and more.

The outdoor movie showing of "Cars 3" is scheduled to begin at 8:20 p.m. People are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair for their seating pleasure.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.cityofsouthfield.com.

