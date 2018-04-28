'Cinco de Mayo Week' kicks off May 1 in southwest Detroit

DETROIT - Cinco de Mayo is next Saturday, and what better way to celebrate than by having a week-long party filled with lots of great food, drinks and discounts at local businesses.

The West Vernor & Springwells Business Improvement District (BID) is hosting "Cinco de Mayo Week" starting Tuesday, May 1 and ending Sunday, May 6.

"We're excited to show off the great dining, shopping and cultural happenings in southwest Detroit during our very first 'Cinco de Mayo Week' celebration," said West Vernor & Springwells BID Board Chair Jason Ghannam. "Our businesses are ready to roll out the red carpet to not only welcome our neighbors, but also encourage new visitors to explore the area and find many great amenities that make our community shine."

From May 1-3, the BID and Southwest Detroit Business Association (SDBA) restaurants are offering discounts and promotions to customers who mention "Cinco Week in southwest Detroit." Dining options include Mexican, Caribbean, Italian and American restaurants.

Throughout the entire week, you can visit one of 16 community murals and art installations. Once there, take a selfie, post on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and use #CincoSWDet. You will then be entered to win a gift certificate from local businesses. Winners will be announced May 8.

On May 4, adults can participate in the "Taco Tour and Bar Crawl." Restaurants will feature signature drinks, specialty margaritas and imported beer.

More great savings and deals are on tap for "Shopping Saturday" May 5, and you can save money at hundreds of local businesses, including mercados, bakeries, meat markets and specialty stores.

Finally, on May 6, the Mexican Patriotic Committee of Metro Detroit is hosting the 54th annual Cinco de Mayo Parade. It begins at noon at Patton Park, heads east and ends at Clark Park. More than 50 organizations and businesses from the Detroit area are scheduled to take part in the parade.

The parade is followed by the Cinco de Mayo Fiesta and Mercado at Clark Park. This event goes from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and features live music and other performances.

For more information on the week-long celebration, go to swdetroitbid.com.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.