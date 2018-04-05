Cookstock: Cupcake recipe contest for a good cause

Cookstock is part of Bookstock, Michigan's largest used book and media sale, which runs April 22 to 29 at Livonia's Laurel Park Place.

Amateur bakers across Michigan are invited to submit their recipes for a good cause and a chance to win prizes!

BE PART OF THE BEST CUPCAKE EVER CONTEST!

GRAND PRIZE

The winning cupcake will be featured at Good Cakes and Bakes, Detroit’s hottest new bakery and the contest sponsor, which is owned by Detroit natives April Anderson and Michelle Anderson, who have baked for Oprah Winfrey!

In addition, the winner and chefs will make the Best Cupcake recipe on Local 4's “Live in the D.”

PANEL OF CELEBRITY JUDGES

A celebrity judging panel featuring Anderson, Detroit Free Press restaurant critic Mark Kurlyandchik and Detroit Free Press food writer Sue Selasky will judge the contest. Local anchors Tati Amare (Local 4 Live in the D host), Carolyn Clifford (WXYZ-TV 7), and Sherry Margolis (FOX2) will join Bookstock sponsor Sue Morse and Bookstock Honorary Co-Chair Rochelle Riley to announce the winners at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 25 at Laurel Park Place in Livonia.

RECIPE ENTRIES

Complete Cookstock rules and an entry form can be downloaded from the Bookstock website: bookstockmi.org/cookstock. Send your recipe and the entry form to cookstock18@gmail.com by midnight April 8.

Marking 15 years of supporting the need to read, Bookstock has generated nearly $2 million for literacy and education projects throughout Oakland County and Detroit.