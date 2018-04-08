Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. hosts 36th annual art auction

The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Detroit Alumane Chapter is putting on its 36th annual art auction Sunday, April 8.

The Detroit Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is hosting the 36th annual "Inspiring HOPE Through ART" from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 8 at Delta Service Through Detroit Foundation, Inc. headquarters at 24760 W. Seven Mile.

The event is put on to raise money for scholarship programs to benefit high school seniors planning on continuing their education. The auction also celebrates the arts and showcases the work of African American artists locally, nationally and internationally.

"Since 1983, the Detroit Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. has been actively invested in the lives of metropolitan Detroit youth through financial donations funded by proceeds from our annual art auction," said Lois Elizabeth Bingham, president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. "We believe in hands-on when it comes to sowing seeds in our future, whether it be supporting their interests in visual and performing arts or whatever prospective field they choose."

Hundreds of art pieces are expected to be available for purchase through silent and live auctions. There will also be a children's art gallery, youth-inspired art, wearable art and more.

Since 1939, when the organization was established, the Detroit Alumnae Chapter has awarded more than $400,000 in scholarships to metro Detroit students. The chapter was named the 2017 Large Chapter of the Year in the Midwest Region because of its efforts to benefiting youth, women, seniors and families.

Tickets for the art auction are $35 and include entertainment, refreshments and parking. $50 VIP tickets will allow you to attend an art preview and meet and greet with select artists from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit detroitdeltas.org.

