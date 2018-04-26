Detroit Lions running back joins VegFest in Novi, bringing vegan food, vendors

NOVI, Mich. - VegFest, an annual vegan fest and expo, returns to Novi on Sunday.

Fair trade, cruelty-free products will be available for purchase, and samples from over 100 restaurants and food vendors will be available.

"We’ll have more space this year and a covered outdoor food truck park," said Paul Krause, president of VegMichigan. "Even if you come just for the new Ben & Jerry’s vegan flavors, you’ll leave inspired with plenty of resources for a better, healthier life."

Guest speakers will discuss vegan recipes, vegan fitness and other topics related to animal welfare, such as how to create a humane economy. There will also be cooking demonstrations.

Among the speakers will be Detroit Lions running back and receiver Theo Riddick, physician and author Dr. Joel Fuhrman, cardiologist Dr. Joel Kahn, diabetes specialist Caroline Trapp and more.

VegFest runs from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Suburban Collection Showplace at 46100 Grand River Ave. in Novi.

Tickets are $14 in advance and $17 at the door. VegMichigan members get in for free. Purchase tickets here.

Among the sponsors for VegFest are Whole Foods Market, Better Health Stores and the Henry Ford Center for Integrative Medicine.

