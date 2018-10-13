Detroit Mattress Firm Stores hosting shoe drive for foster children

DETROIT - A Detroit mattress store is gearing up for a shoe drive to benefit local foster youth.

As a part of Mattress Firm's Foster Kids initiative, all locations in Detroit are accepting new shoe donations to help local foster children.

Donations are now being accepted during normal store hours through Oct. 21 and will be distributed to the Ennis Center for Children. Monetary donations will also be accepted. You can also make an online donation by clicking here.

Following the shoe drive, Mattress Firm will host the Secret Santa Toy Drive from Nov. 1 to Dec. 16.

For more information about the shoe drive, click here.

