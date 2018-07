DETROIT - Detroit native and Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joe Barksdale is hosting his annual back-to-school book bag giveaway.

Here's what you need to know:

When: Wednesday, July 18, 2018

Where: Adams Butzel Recreation Complex, 10500 Lyndon Street, Detroit, 48238

More info: Free Sprayground book bags and school supplies while they last. You must be present to receive supplies.

