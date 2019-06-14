Detroit police hosting car & bike show Saturday

Calling all cars!

And bikes.

The Detroit Police Department is hosting a "bike and car show extravaganza" on the riverfront Saturday, June 15.

Called "Showdown in Motown," visitors will get to check out swanky rides and suped-up motorcycles.

A contest will also be held for attendees looking to show off thier rides. Prizes will be handed out. A small registration fee does apply. More info here.

The event begins at 3 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m. It's taking place on the Riverwalk at 1340 Atwater St. in Downtown Detroit.

The event is free to attend.

