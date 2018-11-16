Detroit Tigers' Santa Paws to deliver holiday packages

DETROIT - On Sunday, Dec. 16 and Monday, Dec. 17, Detroit Tigers mascot Paws, complete with a Santa costume, will deliver holiday packages to fans.

The service, which will cost $210, will include a customized stocking, a Detroit Tigers hat, promotional items, an oversized Tigers themed-holiday card and a 15-minute appearance with Paws.

An option to include an autographed baseball by a current Tigers player or coach is available for an additional $30.

All deliveries must be within 30 miles of Comerica Park and all orders must be received by Friday, Nov. 30 at 5 p.m.

For additional information or to purchase a Santa Paws delivery package, visit the Tigers website here.

