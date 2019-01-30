Detroit works to open more warming centers overnight as most reach capacity

DETROIT - Emergency warming centers in Detroit reached full capacity as people sought shelter from the cold temperatures.

The mayor's office contacted Medstar ambulance company, asking for help setting up more warming centers.

Another center was set up at St Peter & Paul Jesuit Church and that quickly almost reached capacity with 78 of 100 beds full by 11 p.m., according to crews.

