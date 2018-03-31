DICK's Sporting Goods in Ann Arbor, Taylor hosting Final Four pep rallies for Michigan Wolverines

For the second time, John Beilein has brought Michigan basketball to the Final Four. (Harry How/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team is playing in the Final Four tonight, and a national sports retailer is leading the charge in getting fans ready for the game.

Two DICK's Sporting Goods locations are hosting pep rallies Saturday in honor of Michigan's run to the Final Four.

The pep rallies are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and are at the Waters Place location in Ann Arbor -- 3120 Lohr Road -- and the Taylor Retail Center in Taylor -- 23349 Eureka Road.

There will be a live DJ, cheer cards, face painting and additional activities to get you ready for tonight's big game.

Michigan plays Loyola-Chicago in the first Final Four game of the night tonight at 6:09 p.m.

