Different kinds of massages

Are you interested in going to get a massage but don't know what type of massage to ask for? Maybe you weren't aware of the different massage options. Well, no worries. Next time you visit your favorite massage place you can try something new.

Hot stone massage

A hot stone massage uses hot stones placed on specific points on the body. The warmth of the stones can relax and loosen tight muscles so that the therapist can reach areas of muscle tension quickly. If you have certain medical conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, or varicose veins, you should check with your health care provider if you plan on getting a hot stone massage. Likewise, if you take any blood-thinning medication, be sure to get a medical opinion first.

Deep tissue massage

The deep tissue massage focuses on muscle knots (also known as "adhesions") and specific problem areas in the deeper layers of muscle and connective tissue. The therapist will use deliberate, slow strokes or friction across the grain of the muscle. This type of massage is particularly beneficial for people with chronic pain or lingering injuries that cause limited mobility. It's effective in treating repetitive stress injuries such as tennis elbow or carpal tunnel syndrome and can be helpful in reducing the symptoms of osteoarthritis.

Thai Massage

The Thai massage is a unique blend of assisted yoga, passive stretching, and pressing massage movements. It is more energizing than other forms of massage. It is similar to yoga but without the work. The therapist will move and stretch you in a sequence of postures, usually on a mat on the floor. Thai massage caters to the energies of the body. The massage therapist will use rhythmic compression along the body's energy lines to reduce stress and improve flexibility and range of motion. It is done fully clothed. This type of massage can reduce muscle spasticity and back pain, and has been shown to be useful in treating balance problems and migraine symptoms.

