Dine out to give back Thursday in Detroit

DETROIT - Their mission is simple: dine out in Detroit to benefit Matrix Human Services.

You can eat at one or several participating venues on Thursday, April 11 and a portion of your payment will benefit Matrix Human Services.

They've partnered with popular local restaurants and bars to help those in need. Click here for the entire list.

These funds stay local and fund services that educate children, support families, and rebuild neighborhoods, according to Matrix.

With more than 550 employees and 33 locations, Matrix is the 22nd largest non-profit in Southeast Michigan and one of the largest operating in the city of Detroit.

For more about Matrix Human Services, click here.

