Downtown Detroit Partnership unveils lineup for free summer park events at Beacon Park

The Shimmy Shack is a vegetarian food truck from Detroit (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

DETROIT - The Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP) officially announced its lineup for the 2018 Summer in the Parks, a set of free events across the city.

The events in Beacon Park, however, are where the action is.

The second annual free concert series takes place at Beacon Park and features three separate shows. Metro Detroit's own JR JR is set to perform at 7 p.m. on June 16. The group, consisting of Joshua Epstein and Daniel Zott, was originally called Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr.

The second show is at 7 p.m. on July 21 and features Saint Motel, a LA-based indie-pop group that has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and have performed at big music festivals like Lollapalooza, Coachella and Bonnaroo.

The final show is scheduled for Aug. 18, with a to be determined time and musical act.

Here are the other events scheduled at the park throughout the summer:

Downtown street eats -- weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

75 food trucks throughout downtown Detroit parks

Volleyball -- 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Volleyball leagues through Come Play Detroit.

Sign up at ComePlayDetroit.com

Market Thursdays -- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Handmade jewelry, clothing, artwork, bath and body products, cottage foods and fresh fruits and vegetables.

Sunset sessions -- 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays

Local DJs play mix of contemporary music.

Once per month, Sound Cream Airstream features DJs playing from inside a retro Airstream RV.

The Night Market -- 7 p.m. Saturdays

Rotating list of local makers and entrepreneurs.

Music from local acts

Food and drinks from numerous food trucks

Weekend outdoor fitness

Spin classes -- 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturdays

Yoga classes -- 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sundays

You must pre-register at PulseFitnessTraining.com.

Family fun days -- 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays

Putt putt golf

Face painting

Inflatables

Make and takes, interactive performances and more

Visit DTEBeaconPark.com for more details on all events.

