Ellen's Mother's Day gifts, and a chance to see the show live!

Ellen's Mother's Day shows are always excellent. She's known for celebrating the holiday in style, and making sure her audience walks away happy. These shows also tend to come with giveaways.

In the past, Ellen has given audience members

Amazon baby registry gift cards

Essentia Crib mattresses

Home Depot gift cards

Amazon Echoes, and more

Because these shows are so much fun, we're partnering with The Ellen Show to send one Metro Detroit first time expectant mother to see the show for free!

Submit a video telling us why you should win, and Local 4 producers will choose a winner from the entries. One lucky mom-to-be will recieve two tickets to LA, and one ticket to The Ellen Show!