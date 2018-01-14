Events to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day planned for Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

To commemorate King and honor his legacy, events are planned around Metro Detroit and some local museums are offering free admittance.

The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, which has a Liberty and Justice for All exhibit on display, is offering free admission tomorrow.

The exhibit is about freedom and features victories and struggles from the Civil Rights Movement.

"It's important to talk about what was bad in order to validate that was real and these freedoms we have and continue to fight for were only achieved through hard work, through courage of people like Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King," Museum and Exhibits Manager Kate Morland said.

The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit is celebrating the day with the 18th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Commemorative Breakfast and day-long celebration, which includes performances, workshops, arts and crafts and storytelling.

Breakfast is 7-10 a.m. and events are from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets are $35.

The Motown Museum will offer free admission to kids 17 years old and younger.

The Real Dearborn Unity March is 1 p.m. Monday at the Ford Performing Arts Center in Dearborn.

