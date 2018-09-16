11th annual Tara's Walk aims to end domestic violence

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - An annual event in Sterling Heights is continuing its tradition of wa

The 11th annual Tara's Walk is on for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. next Sunday at Freedom Hill Amphitheatre. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m.

Tara Grant, the woman the walk is named after, was killed by her husband Stephen. He reported her missing on Valentine's Day 11 years ago. Her body was found weeks later dismembered in the garage of the couple's Washington Township garage and in Stony Creek Metropark.

Since 2007, Grant's family has put on the event with the help of Turning Point, an organization that helps provide a safe place for victims of domestic violence,

The walk has raised tens of thousands of dollars for domestic abuse programs.

Individual registration is $25, and it is $20 to register a new team.

