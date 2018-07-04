2018 Northville Independence Day Parade -- here's the schedule

NORTHVILLE, Mich. - One of Southeast Michigan's biggest parades will take place on Wednesday, July 4 at 10 a.m. in Downtown Northville.

Co-hosted by the Northville Community Foundation and the Northville Chamber of Commerce, the Northville Independence Day Parade will feature vintage and classic cars, floats, characters, bands, and more. It's an event not to be missed!

This year's theme is It's a Grand Ol' Flag! Spectators can bring their American Flags to wave as the Independence Day Parade marches through Downtown Northville. The Parade kicks off at 10:00am with the singing of the National Anthem in front of City Hall by Northville High School student Sarah Poulos. The parade route begins at the corner of Griswold and Main St and goes west to Rogers, to Cady, to Wing, to Fairbrook and ends at Fairbrook and Center St. To hear the parade emcees, Dr. William Demray and radio personality Lisa Barry, spectators should sit on Main St. between Wing and High Streets.

Highlights of the 4th of July Parade include the Northville High School Summer Marching Band, the Detroit Tigers mascot Paws, Lady Liberty, the High Street Band, the Detroit Lions mascot Roary, many vintage cars, the animals of Maybury Farm, the Bike and Pet Parades and a flyover by the United States Air Force!

Children 5-12 years old are invited to participate in the Children's Bike Parade.

To join in on the fun, kids should decorate their bike and meet at the northwest corner of the Northville Downs parking lot at 10 a.m. The winners of Best Decorated Girls Bike and Best Decorated Boys Bike will each receive a Meijer gift card!

Pet-lovers are invited to participate in the Pet Parade! No pre-registration is required, just arrive at the corner of Griswold and Beal Streets by 10 a.m. The most-patriotic pet will win a prize! All pets must be on a leash or in a bowl or cage and owners must provide water and clean up after their pet.

The Parade Committee wishes to thank St. Mary Mercy Hospital in Livonia for once again being the presenting sponsor of the Independence Day Parade.

Additional thanks go to Tom Holzer Ford, MASCO, and General RV for their support of the parade.

For more information about the Northville Independence Day Parade, visit www.mayburyfarm.org/independencedayparade.

