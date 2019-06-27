3 budget-friendly events to enjoy in Detroit this week

Looking to shake up your regular routine? Check out these four ideas for what to do in Detroit this week, all clocking in at under $20 per person.

The Original Detroit Block Party '19

From the event description:

The event will feature three different areas of house music and classic hip hop. There will also be vendors, food, a cash bar and live entertainment.

When: Saturday, June 29, 6 p.m.- Sunday, June 30, 2 a.m.

Where: Bert's Marketplace, 2727 Russell St.

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Ozomatli, Cruisin The Barrio

From the event description:

Check out Ozomatli, a six-member band that plays Latin, hip-hop and rock and roll music.

When: Saturday, June 29, 7-10:30 p.m.

Where: El Club, 4114 Vernor Highway

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Classy but Nasty Day Party

From the event description:

Last but not least, head to this day party at Minnie's Rhythm Cafe in the heart of Downtown Detroit. Come out and celebrate.

When: Sunday, June 30, 4-11 p.m.

Where: Minnie's Rhythm Cafe, Larned Street

Admission: $15-$20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

