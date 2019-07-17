3 events to check out in Detroit this week

Looking to mix things up this week? From a benefit concert to an art exhibit, here are a few top options to help you get social around town.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

The Michigan Glass Project

From the event description:

Join us for our eighth annual live art and music festival benefitting Art Road Nonprofit, an organization that is actively returning art classes to Detroit Public Schools. The festival will be three days of live glassblowing, live music on two stages, live painters, 90 vendors, food and drinks all to raise funds for a good cause. Get in on the silent auction and live auction with donated work and pieces created on site.

When: Friday, July 19, noon- Sunday, July 21, 11 p.m.

Where: Russell Industrial Center, 1600 Clay St.

Admission: $20 (Friday Day Pass); $20 (Saturday Day Pass); $20 (Sunday Day Pass); $35 (GA Weekend Pass)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Art of Transformation

From the event description:

Mariners Inn Art of Transformation is an exhibit that highlights the artwork of the men at Mariners Inn. Light refreshments will be served, live music, and there will be live poetry readings.

When: Friday, July 19, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Detroit Artists' Test Lab, 14600 Mack Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Dej Loaf

From the event description:

Platinum-selling rapper, DeJ Loaf grew up on the east side of Detroit. In 2018 she released the ‘Go DeJ Go' Vol. 1 EP as well as singles "Liberated" with Leon Bridges and "LIFL" with Jonn Hart. She‘s returning to her hometown to perform at her hometown, Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit.

When: Friday, July 19, 6-11 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, 4454 Woodward Ave.

Admission: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.