3 events to check out in Detroit this week

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a model casting to a tribute concert to The Smiths, here's a lineup of options to help you get social around town.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Soar The Runway 2019 Model Casting Call Part2

From the event description:

Chonté Níchol & Watch Me Soar Inc presents the Soar The Runway 2019 "The ReBirth"Model Casting Call Part2 on Saturday, July 27. Ladies that are ages 16 and up are welcome , a headshot is required, models must wear 4' heel, at minimum, wear All black leggings/ straight legged jeans and a tank top or fitted tee. Men ages 16 and up are also encouraged with a headshot, must wear all black t-shirt and pants or jeans.

When: Saturday, July 27, 12-5 p.m.

Where: Fisher Building, 3011 E. Grand Blvd., lower level

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

WRBG Book Club at Source Booksellers with Glory Edim

From the event description:

Join Well Read Black Girl Book Club at Source Booksellers for a great conversation. This event will definitely be a highlight during our 30th year in bookselling in Detroit. Glory Edim is a cultural programmer and the founder of Well-Read Black Girl (WRBG), a Brooklyn-based book club and online community that celebrates the uniqueness of Black literature and sisterhood. The book club/celebration will focus on Wayward Lives: Beautiful Experiments, Intimate Histories of Social Upheaval by Saidya Hartman.

When: Saturday, July 27, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Source Booksellers, 4240 Cass Ave., #105

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Smiths United

From the event description:

The Smiths United play Small's in Hamtramck for the first time ever as they perform a set of classic Smiths' songs, as well as music from the Morrissey catalog. Bedbugs & Ballyhoo (Echo and the Bunnymen) join them for a night of music. New guitarist ,Tom will also be performing.

When: Saturday, July 27, 8 p.m.-Sunday, July 28, 1 a.m.

Where: Small's, 10339 Conant St.

Admission: $12

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

