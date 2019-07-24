3 things to do on the cheap in Detroit this week

Looking to shake up your regular routine? From Christian music to a happy hour fundraiser, check out these three ideas for what to do in Detroit this week, all clocking in at under $20 per person.

Righteous Through God

From the event description:

Nashville recording artists, Righteous Through God (RTG), will be performing covers and originals, including work not yet released from their new CD coming this fall. They have been performing Christian contemporary music around Michigan and will be branching out with the release of this next album.

When: Wednesday, July 24, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Aretha's Jazz Cafe, 350 Madison St.

Admission: $15

Rooftop Happy Hour

From the event description:

You are invited to the Rooftop Happy Hour. It is an annual event held for the purpose of raising scholarship funds directly for students from the Detroit area to attend Tennessee State University.

When: Friday, July 26, 5:30-9 p.m.

Where: 3Fifty Terrace (Music Hall Rooftop), 350 Madison St.

Admission: $12.50 (Two for $25); $15 (Donation $15)

Tokimonsta

From the event description:

The Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (MOCAD) and MeanRed Productions are excited to present Hot Logic, a new outdoor concert series offering a stellar lineup of musical artists from Detroit and beyond. Grammy-nominated Californian producer, Jennifer Lee, also known as Tokimonsta, will be performing July 26.

When: Friday, July 26, 6 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, 4454 Woodward Ave.

Admission: $20

