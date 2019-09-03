3 ways to enjoy your week in Detroit

From a nature walk to live music, there's plenty to enjoy in Detroit this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

September Nature Program: Nashua Creek Walk

The latest installment of our Monthly Nature Program will be a walk along the Nashua Creek Trail with Melissa McLeod. At the beginning of the fall, birds will begin to migrate through the area again, and in the evening, we may even see some "crepuscular" creatures, like beavers. As usual, we'll meet at the Belle Isle Nature Center to check in and grab a snack, then head out on our walk. This program is family-friendly and open to all.



When: Wednesday, Sept. 4, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Belle Isle Nature Center, 176 Lakeside Drive

Admission: Free

Detroit Design 139 Opening Party



Detroit Design 139 (DD139) is hosting free, interactive exhibitions at 1001 Woodward and three other Detroit neighborhood locations throughout September's month of design. Titled 'Inclusive Futures,' the exhibitions feature more than 75 innovative projects that have been designed in Detroit's 139 square miles and other UNESCO cities of design around the world.

When: Thursday, Sept. 5, 7-9 p.m.

Where: DD139 Exhibition (Woodward), 1001 Woodward Ave.

Admission: Free

Wovenhand Concert WSG Jaye Jayle

See alternative country band Wovenhand perform at Deluxx Fluxx on Thursday evening. Special guests Jaye Jayle will also be on hand to offer up some tunes.

When: Thursday, Sept. 5, 7-11:30 p.m.

Where: Deluxx Fluxx, 1274 Library St.

Admission: $10

