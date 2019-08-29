4 cool food and drink events in Detroit this weekend

If you love to eat and drink, this weekend offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From a margarita bar crawl to a block party, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Detroit Margarita Crawl

From the event description:

Enjoy a margarita bar crawl, hosted at five venues.

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 2-8 p.m.

Where: Bleu Detroit, 1540 Woodward Ave.

Admission: $24.99 (General Admission); $44.99 (General Admission for two)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Day Time TV (A Day Party at TV Lounge)

From the event description:

Your Saturday should be filled with great vibes, music, drinks and a great environment. Complimentary Courvoisier cocktails will be served, while supplies last.

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 3-8 p.m.

Where: TV Lounge, 2548 Grand River Ave.

Admission: $5-$100

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Giovanni's & Hamtramck Ceramck Presents: Pasta Primadonna

From the event description:

Mark your calendar for Aug. 31. Giovanni's Family-style and Hamtramck Ceramck presents Pasta Primadonna. The menu includes hand-made spaghetti, summer vegetables, burro bianco, salad of local lettuces, radish, piave, spiced pepitas, panna cotta with caramelized citrus and house wine. A cash bar will be available.

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Margo and Nik's house, 101 Chicago Blvd.

Admission: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Hush Sunday's Labor-Day Block Party

From the event description:

Hush Sundays block party are Detroit's biggest traditions for every holiday. Join us for the biggest block party ever for labor-day.



When: Sunday, Sept. 1, 5 p.m.- Monday, Sept. 2, 2 a.m.

Where: Flood's Bar and Grille, 731 St. Antoine St.

Admission: $10 (Paid VIP 5p.m-midnight); $15 (VIP Block Party night long)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.