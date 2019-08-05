4 events to check out in Detroit this week

From a cruise to a river walk, there's plenty to enjoy in Detroit this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Rouge Cruise 2019

Join us for a unique experience as we explore an urban river aboard the Diamond Belle narrated by. Dr. Paul Draus, Professor of Sociology -- University of Michigan Dearborn. Register for the Friends of the Rouge 11th annual Rouge Cruise today!

When: Tuesday, Aug. 6, 5-8:30 p.m.

Where: Stroh's River Place, 201 Joseph Campau

Admission: $85

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

City:One Challenge Community Session #4 - Inclusive Mobility

The City:One Challenge is a program hosted by the City of Detroit, PlanetM and Ford Mobility in collaboration with community partners that aims to crowd-source ideas that will transform transportation in cities. The goal is to identify new mobility solutions that create immediate impact for residents and support broader planning efforts in cities. Through a series of community working sessions, we're bringing people together in your neighborhood and from across the city to develop a deep understanding of the mobility experiences faced by residents, businesses, community groups and visitors in the neighborhoods surrounding Michigan Central Station.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 6, 5:30-8 p.m.

Where: The Factory at Corktown, 1907 Michigan Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

MindTravel SilentWalk in Detroit on the Detroit Riverwalk

MindTravel SilentWalk comes to Detroit's famed Riverwalk for one night only on Aug. 6. Allow yourself to be carried away by the deep feeling of freedom and connection of the newest way to practice walking meditation - MindTravel SilentHike (mountains) and MindTravel SilentWalk (cities). This magical experience is led by MindTravel creator and composer, Murray Hidary. Over the course of the MindTravel experience, you'll join other MindTravelers exploring one of the world's most beautiful gardens, parks and trails while guided by MindTravel music delivered through MindTravel headphones. The evocative, improvisational piano music ignites freedom and expansiveness that amplifies the healing and inspirational power of being surrounded by beauty. After a short introduction and intention-setting on the steps of Michigan's largest skyscraper, the group will venture forth on a guided meditative walk down the Detroit Riverwalk to take in sunset at the beautifully wild Milliken State Park & Harbor under the beacon of the Milliken Lighthouse.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 6, 7-9 p.m.

Where: GM Plaza Promenade, 300 Atwater St., Detroit, MI

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Faint - Egowerk Tour 2019

The Faint - Egowerk Tour 2019, with special guests Ritual Howls and Closeness.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 7, 7-11 p.m.

Where: El Club, 4114 Vernor Highway

Admission: $20 (General Admission); $25 (Day of show)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

