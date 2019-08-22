4 events to check out in Detroit this week

From youth soccer to a youth tech event, there's plenty to enjoy in Detroit this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Detroit Parks and Recreation Soccer League Pre-Registration Form

From the event description:

The deadline to register for the Detroit Parks and Recreation's youth soccer league is Aug. 23. The Detroit Parks and Recreation's youth soccer league is for girls and boys ages four to eight. All Recreation Centers are participating. Season begins Tuesday, Sep. 10 and ends Thursday, Oct. 17.

When: Friday, Aug. 23, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Detroit Parks & Recreation, 18100 Meyers Road

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Mama Summit: What Mamas Want! Leverage Your Voice and Your Vote

From the event description:

Mothering Justice's 7th Annual Mamas' Summit is a convening of our members and supporters across the country. Join us to learn more about our Mamas' agenda and tell us how you can make your voice heard and your needs met. Our breakout sessions include: safety net, affordable quality childcare, paid sick days, and black maternal health. Breakfast and lunch will be served.

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Marygrove College, 8425 W. McNichols Road

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Ten Thousand Sweat Crawl: Detroit

From the event description:

What's a Sweat Crawl, you ask? This is an opportunity for members of the Detroit fitness community to connect and experience three workouts: a HIIT session at CrossFit Detroit, a run through downtown Detroit and a restorative yoga class at Citizen Yoga. Pay your dues in sweat and you'll be rewarded with a post-class meal catered by Seven Greens, as well as some surprises from our co-sponsors. There will be ample time to mingle and network with your fellow athletes. This weekend's event is sponsored by Ten Thousand. Co-sponsors include: Vital Proteins, Beam, Nuun, Atlas Bars, Nakee Butt'r and Seven Greens.

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: CrossFit In The D, 150 Michigan Ave.

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Youth Tech Exploration Event

From the event description:

Our August youth tech exploration will be hosted during frec city Saturdays at the ford resource and engagement center. Youth that is eight to eighteen in metro Detroit are invited to come to journi's youth technology exploration. We will introduce you to web design, building blocks with wedo, little bits, and scratch. For more advanced attendees, we'll have other awesome things to do (python, ruby on rails, or github).

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, noon-4 p.m.

Where: Ford Resource and Engagement Center Eastside, 15491 Maddelein St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline