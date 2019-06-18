4 ways to make the most of your week in Detroit

Looking for something to do this week? From a multimedia exhibit to a seafood boil, here are the best options to help you get social around town.

Public Opening Framed by WDET: Places Where We Belong

Framed by WDET: Places Where We Belong is a free multimedia exhibition that celebrates the stories of communities with a rich legacy in Detroit. From long-time residents who are preserving a southern blues music tradition to neighbors who share Middle Eastern cuisine, this exhibition explores the moments and spaces that we share with one another through the work of Detroit-based photographers and storytellers. This collection of work features 10 communities and documents the voices of nearly 100 local residents from neighborhoods like Delray, Hamtramck, Southwest Detroit, and the broader Detroit region. Join us as we celebrate the opening .

When: Thursday, June 20, 7-10 p.m.

Where: 1001 Woodward Ave.

Admission: Free

7th Annual Free Football Camp

The 7th Annual Courageous Football Camp is a free instructional camp for local 6th-8th grader athletes. This camp is designed for athletes who want to improve their skills by working with Wayne State University Coaches and Players. The goal of this camp is to provide a fun environment for young players to learn and get better at the game of football.

When: Friday, June 21, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Wayne State University, 42 W. Warren Ave.

Admission: Free

City Girls Big Dreams & GoFundHer Launch Party!

Join us Friday June 21, 2019 for the Public Launch of City Girls Big Dreams & GoFundHer.Com . City Girls Big Dreams is a social organization turning dreams into reality by hosting events for girls and women through collaborations, mentorships, social networking and creating income with our sister company GoFundHer.com.

When: Friday, June 21, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Bamboo Detroit, 1420 Washington Blvd., #301

Admission: Free

Jazz After Dark Shrimp and Crab Boil

Come out and enjoy jazz after dark along with our amazing seafood boil buffet on Friday, June 21. The seafood boil includes: snow crab legs, shrimp, sausage, potatoes and corn.

When: Friday, June 21, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Soul's Dining & Entertainment, 17410 E. Warren Ave.

Admission: $45.95

