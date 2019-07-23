4 ways to make the most of your week in Detroit

From an art exhibit to a Detroit birthday celebration, there's plenty to enjoy in Detroit this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Opening reception for 'Abstract Soul'

Join us for the opening reception of the new exhibit "ABSTRACT SOUL: Speculative Collage & Mixed Media." This retrospective of artist Jerome Brown brings together for the first time his collages, photographs and mixed media pieces. On the walls of the library, the art creates a cohesive whole and provides a glimpse into Mr. Brown's creative process. Adult beverages and water will be provided, along with light fare.

When: Tuesday, July 23, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Detroit Main Library, 5201 Woodward Ave.

Admission: Free

Craftsmanshipping

In the spirit of Detroit's 318th birthday and its immense architectural history, the Parducci Society asked local artists to interpret architectural craftsmanship through art. The Parducci Society will display these selected works during an exhibit and happy hour fundraiser on Detroit's birthday.

When: Wednesday, July 24, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Detroit Shipping Company, 474 Peterboro St.

Admission: Free

'Building the Modern World: Albert Kahn in Detroit' Book Talk

Detroit News fine arts writer, Michael H. Hodges will give a book talk and sign copies of his book "Building the Modern World: Albert Kahn in Detroit," which tells the story of a German-Jewish immigrant who rose from poverty to become one of the most influential architects of the 20th century.

When: Wednesday, July 24, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: The Detroit Writing Room, 1514 Washington Blvd., Suite 203

Admission: Free

RTG at Aretha's Jazz Cafe

Join Righteous Through God (RTG) at Aretha's Jazz Cafe. RTG will be performing both covers and originals, including some work that has not yet been released.

When: Wednesday, July 24, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Aretha's Jazz Cafe, 350 Madison St.

Admission: $15

