4 ways to make the most of your week in Detroit

From charity to dinner, there's plenty to enjoy in Detroit this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Out Of The Deep End

From the event description:

Check out this charity rooftop pool party, at the Detroit City Club Apartments Rooftop Pool. The event benefits support victims of human trafficking in the southeast Michigan.



When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: Detroit City Club Apartments, 1431 Washington Blvd.

Admission: $20

Fiction To Film - The Hate U Give

From the event description:

Join us to view the critically-acclaimed film, "The Hate U Give", that was adapted from a book, written by Angie Thomas bearing the same name. Then afterward we will discuss the film, the book and key issues that the book and the movie illustrate. Starr Carter is constantly switching between two worlds, her poor predominately African American urban neighborhood where she lives and the suburban upper middle class that is in a predominately Caucasian neighborhood where she attends prep school. The uneasy balance between these worlds is soon shattered when she witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood friend at the hands of a Caucasian police officer. Facing pressure from all sides of the community, Starr must find her voice and decide to stand up for what's right.

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 2-6 p.m.

Where: Detroit Public Library, Explorers Room, 5201 Woodward Ave.

Admission: Free

CJ Ramone with Dog Party and Ricky Rat Pack

From the event description:

Black Iris Booking and Small's Bar present CJ Ramone with Dog Party and Ricky Rat Pack at Small's Bar Aug. 17.

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 8-11:59 p.m.

Where: Small's, 10339 Conant St.

Admission: $13

Two Noble Kinsmen at Two James Spirits, Presented by SiD

From the event description:

Shakespeare in Detroit (SiD) will present an abbreviated reading of Two Noble Kinsman, first published in 1634 and attributed to John Fletcher and William Shakespeare. The event is a fundraiser for the theatre company and will begin sharply at 1 p.m. You receive three shots with the price of your ticket. Come early to make sure you have time to purchase your chasers ahead of the reading, if you need them.

When: Sunday, Aug. 18, 1-2:30 p.m.

Where: Two James Spirits, 2445 Michigan Ave.

Admission: $30

