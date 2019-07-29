5 events in Detroit this week

Looking to mix things up this week? From a Democratic debate watch party to a culture festival, here's a rundown of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Ending the mass incarceration of women and girls in Michigan

Join us to hear about the projects we are developing to dismantle the unjust criminal legal system and the ways we are advocating for supportive re-entry programming for women in Detroit and across the state.

When: Tuesday, July 30, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Galleri 2987, 2987 Franklin St.

Admission: $50

Intro to Data Science: The Art of Visualizations

Visualizations help you understand your data, and most importantly, they help you communicate your data. In this hands-on workshop, we'll discuss the different visualization packages in Python and walk through how to implement them, while covering some key data science concepts.

When: Tuesday, July 30, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: TechTown Detroit, 440 Burroughs St.

Admission: Free

NeighborHUB info session

The NeighborHUB grant program offers up to $30,000 and technical assistance to Detroit neighborhood nonprofits working to revitalize the community. Five neighborhood organizations across the city will be awarded this grant in the fall. Learn more by attending an informational session on the grant opportunity to see if your organization should apply.

When: Wednesday, July 31, 4-6 p.m.

Where: TechTown Detroit, 440 Burroughs St.

Admission: Free

Democratic Debate Watch Party

Join the MY-ICD for a Democratic Debate Watch Party. There will be pizza, drinks and snacks.

When: Wednesday, July 31, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Islamic Center Of Detroit (Masjid ICD), 14350 Tireman Ave.

Admission: Free

Sidewalk Festival



Sidewalk Festival is back for its seventh annual celebration of Detroit landscape and culture through performance and interactive installation.

When: Thursday, Aug. 1, 6:30 -Saturday, Aug. 3, 10 p.m.

Where: Artist Village, 17336 Lahser Road

Admission: Free

