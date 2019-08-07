5 events worth checking out in Detroit this week

From a party celebrating art to a bike ride and taco lunch, there's plenty to enjoy in Detroit this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

AXD Kick-off Party

From the event description:

We want to celebrate the artists who are making AXD possible. Join us for an evening of music, drinks, food and networking as we kick off AXD.

When: Friday, Aug. 9, 8 p.m.- Saturday, Aug. 10, midnight

Where: Trinosophes, 1464 Gratiot Ave.

Admission: Free

Bikes and Tacos

From the event description:

That time of year has arrived. Grab your bike and join us for a guided cruise around Detroit. Please arrive to Detroit Cristo Rey High School parking lot by 9 a.m. to complete a participant safety waiver. The ticket price includes the bike tour and taco lunch.

When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 9 a.m.-noon

Where: Detroit Cristo Rey High School, 5679 Vernor Highway

Admission: $10-$25

Catholic Creatives Detroit Regional



From the event description:

Team up to create and collaborate in real-time with fellow innovators in the Church.

When: Saturday, Aug. 10, noon-7 p.m.

Where: Sacred Heart Major Seminary, 2701 Chicago Blvd.

Admission: $40

Kindred Music & Culture Festival

From the event description:

Kindred Festival is a day of music, food, drinks, art and overall blackness. There will be food trucks providing a variety of food and a bar sponsored by Avion Tequila, Martell VS and Jameson Whiskey. Enjoy vendors, live painting, tarot card readings, a free throw contest sponsored by the Detroit Pistons and more.

When: Saturday, Aug. 10, noon-10:30 p.m.

Where: Roosevelt Park, 2405 Vernor Highway

Admission: $45

Black Women Empowerment Conference

From the event description:

Topics to be discussed include keeping God in your marriage, black girl magic, black women incarcerated, and the importance of protecting your image on social media.

When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 3-8 p.m.

Where: Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers Road

Admission: $15

