5 events worth checking out in Detroit this week

From a gallery opening to a fitness class, there's plenty to enjoy in Detroit this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

GUTE: Main Gallery Opening

Michael Norman Gute debuts over 30 new pieces of his award-winning art. Gute holds a baccalaureate degree in painting and art history from Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University and a master's degree in historic preservation and museum administration from Eastern Michigan University.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Detroit Shipping Company, 474 Peterboro St.

Admission: Free

Defeater Concert

Defeater comes to Detroit to perform at the The Sanctuary.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m.-Thursday, Oct. 3, 12 a.m.

Where: The Sanctuary, 2932 Caniff St.

Admission: $20

Radkey Concert WSG Hourlies and Electric Sand

Punk rock trio Radkey returns to Small's Bar with special guests Hourlies and Electric Sand.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 8-11:30 p.m.

Where: Small's, 10339 Conant St.

Admission: $8

Manhattan Short Film Festival

Join us at the Detroit Public Library for the world's first global film festival when over 100,000 film lovers in over 350 cities across six continents gather to view and vote on the finalists' films in the 22nd Annual Manhattan Short Film Festival. Manhattan Short is a global instantaneous celebration that brings great films and great artists to great venues, allowing the audiences to select their favorites.

When: Thursday, Oct. 3, 2-6 p.m.

Where: Detroit Public Library, Explorers Room, 5201 Woodward Ave.

Admission: Free

SWITCH™ - A Silent Disco Fitness Experience

SWITCH™ is a dynamic silent disco fitness experience unlike any other in the city. It combines the immersive qualities of a silent disco party with fun and energizing fitness experiences that help to get your body moving and add a little bit of spice to your routine.

When: Thursday, Oct. 3, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Gabriel Richard Park, 7130 E. Jefferson Ave.

Admission: $5

